Driver crashes into bear in Littleton on Kipling Parkway

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver crashed into a bear on Friday morning in Jefferson County.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near S. Jellison St. and S. Kipling Pkwy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the bear is dead, but it’s not confirmed yet.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, as well as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.