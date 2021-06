Arvada Police said a driver crashed and flipped a stolen car into a parking lot at the northwest corner of Sheridan Boulevard and West 80th Avenue. (Credit: Arvada Police Department)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said someone on Tuesday crashed and flipped a stolen car into a parking lot.

In the hit-and-run crash, the car landed in the lot at the northwest corner of Sheridan Boulevard and West 80th Avenue, according to an Arvada Police Department tweet.

Arvada Police investigating a hit and run roll over crash at 80th and Sheridan Blvd. The suspect struck one car and then crashed her stolen car into the parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection. Suspect in custody and drugs/alcohol use are a factor. pic.twitter.com/WchbGKNJIY — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 15, 2021

Police shared a picture that shows the parking lot belongs to a store for vacuum cleaners.

Police said the driver, identified only as female, is in custody, and drugs and alcohol use are suspected as a factor in the incident.