AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver is facing a court date and hefty speeding ticket after getting pulled over for going more than 40 mph over the speed limit.

The Aurora Police Department said the driver was caught going 95 mph in a 40 mph zone.

“We get it…with the sunshine and warm days upon us, we just want to go outside and enjoy it. But please, PLEASE, do not drive 95mph in a 40mph zone,” APD shared on Twitter. “Everyone’s life gets put at risk when you drive that fast. Slow down, drive with care, and arrive alive.”

The driver will have to appear in court for reckless driving and speeding 40 miles or more over the speed limit.

The penalty for speeding 25 or more mph over the speed limit in Colorado starts at $150 with a minimum of 10 days in jail.

Excessive speeding can be deadly

In January, the Colorado State Patrol said that excessive speeding continues to be a primary or contributing factor to a number of roadway fatalities across our state.

In 2021, excessive speeding was the second most common factor for serious injury and fatal crashes, right behind distracted driving.