LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department clocked a driver going over double the speed limit on West Colfax Avenue.

LPD said the speed limit was marked as 35 mph and the driver was going 73 mph with no proof of insurance.

The ticket showed the driver was in a Subaru Impreza.

“You’re just asking for a tragedy!” LPD said. There are many pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles in the area and your car is a ticking time bomb on wheels.”

The penalty for speeding 25 or more mph over the speed limit in Colorado starts at $150 with a minimum of 10 days in jail.