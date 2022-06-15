AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police caught a driver going a bit faster than the speed limit allowed Wednesday morning.

The driver reached 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, leading to a shoutout from Aurora Police Department.

“We get it…your 2017 Impala is sooooo cool… But there’s no reason to go 105 in a 65. It’s not worth killing yourself or others. Let’s be smart here, folks. We are at 19 fatalities already this year. Please don’t speed & increase your chances of hurting yourself or others,” said APD in a tweet.

APD stated the city is at 19 deaths so far this year.