Boulder police is reminding everyone to slow down this holiday season.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department understand that the holiday season is a busy time for everyone, but they remind drivers that speeding is never OK.

Officers clocked one driver for going 103 mph in a 60 mph zone. That driver was going more than 40 mph over the speed limit.

“You’re risking everyone’s safety and it’s just not worth it,” said the BPD in a tweet.

According to a study from QuoteWizard, each state was ranked by the quality of its drivers to determine which states had the best and worst drivers. The study found that Colorado is ranked number 12 for the worst drivers in the country.

Colorado has also seen an uptick in deadly crashes. Distracted driving, impaired driving, extreme speeding and seatbelt negligence are the biggest culprits.

So remember, while you may be in a rush to get to your destination, it is better to arrive alive than get clocked for going 40 mph over the limit.