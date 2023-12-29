DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was cited Friday after crashing a truck into a building in Lakewood, the Lakewood Police Department said.

It happened at a medical supply store near Wadsworth Boulevard and Eastman Place. Police said the driver hit the gas rather than the brake, taking out the front window of the store.

FOX31 spoke with the store’s manager, who said employees and customers were in the store at the time of the crash. Luckily, police said no one was injured.

The driver also knocked over a sign that said parking was for customers only, and the manager told FOX31 that the driver had parked there to go to a nearby DMV.

A driver was cited Friday after driving a truck into a medical supply store building in Lakewood. (Photo courtesy: Lakewood Police Department)

The manager said insurance was expected to cover damages, and police said the driver was cited for careless driving.