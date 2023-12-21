DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a mother and her teenager near Broomfield High School.

On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged 37-year-old Jose Menjivar with the following:

Vehicular homicide – Class 3 felony

Vehicular homicide – Class 4 felony

Driving under the influence – Fourth or subsequent offense

Driving under the influence per se – Fourth or subsequent offense

On Dec. 12, Menjivar was allegedly driving at speeds of up to 100 mph down Main Street in Broomfield when he struck a 2016 Mazda CX-5 at Miramonte Boulevard.

Melissa Powell, 46, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell died in the crash. Riordan was a student at nearby Broomfield High School and Boulder TEC.

Police searched Menjivar’s Toyota and found at least two empty beer cans on the front passenger floorboard. Police also found a beer can on the road near the crash site and one officer said he could smell an overwhelming odor of alcohol.

FOX31 learned Menjivar is a “habitual traffic offender” and should not have been on the road in the first place. Court records show he has been in trouble before for driving under the influence.

An arrest affidavit shows Menjivar’s driver status was revoked from July 5, 2019, to July 5, 2024. He also had 22 additional active restraints and had one proof of service to him on Dec. 30, 2021, by the Colorado State Patrol.

Menjivar is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.