AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man accused of driving recklessly in a parking lot earlier this week.

Police said the Street Racing Task Force was monitoring street racing activity when they spotted a red Chevy Silverado driving recklessly in a private property parking lot, doing 360-degree burnouts, which damaged the lot.

The truck is believed to be a 2014-2015 Silverado. It has black wheels and stickers on the back window. Police said one sticker on the lower right corner says, “30 Day Performance”.

Police said the driver was a heavyset Hispanic man.

If you see street racing happening, you can report it by calling 303-627-3100 or by submitting an anonymous tip.

In 2020, APD issued eight citations for illegal street racing. Last year, the number dropped to three.

In July of last year, the city passed an ordinance that would allow it to seize cars belonging to street racers.