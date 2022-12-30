THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.

Back on Dec. 25, Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado was found by Thornton police at Thirsty’s Sports Pub, located at 1294 East 104th Ave., at around 9:59 p.m. with injuries he sustained after being punched and kicked.

Jacquez-Machado was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Now, the Thornton Police Department is looking to identify the driver and vehicle that were involved in the assault.

Not actual vehicle. Police are looking for a Jeep similar to the one above. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to police, the car is described as:

Red 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee

Black decal on hood

Aftermarket roof rack

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.