LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a stolen Jeep that crashed into a West Metro Fire Rescue ambulance Sunday is in custody, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Armando Casillas of Denver, 20, is facing charges of vehicular assault, DUI and aggravated motor vehicle theft after the stolen Jeep he was allegedly driving crashed into a WMFR ambulance and flipped it on its side.

West Metro Fire ambulance involved in crash with reported stolen Jeep (Photo credit: West Metro Fire Department)

Lakewood agents approached the Jeep on foot around 5:40 p.m. in the area of W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. Casillas took off at a high rate of speed, LPD said, but the agents did not pursue the reported stolen SUV.

The Jeep then collided with the ambulance at Reed and 14th Street, injuring the two firefighters inside. No patients were in the truck and police said the firefighters were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Casillas and two other passengers were taken to the hospital after the crash. Casillas has been booked into Jefferson County jail while the two passengers remain in the hospital, LPD said. The passengers are not facing charges at this time.