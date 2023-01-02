THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested Monday in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 25 in Thornton just after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Adam Wooley. He was arrested on a count of hit and run involving death.

A woman, who was not identified, had been in a ride-share vehicle with friends when she became ill, according to police. The driver pulled over on I-25 and the riders terminated the ride after paying.

Wooley sideswiped the woman and continued driving, according to Thornton police. The woman was then struck by another driver while laying in the roadway. The driver of that car stopped.

The driver of the ride-share vehicle was contacted and fully cooperated with police, police said.