Police looking for driver and truck involved in Denver hit-and-run

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are looking for a driver and truck involved in a hit-and-run that occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Officers said that the driver of a pickup struck a pedestrian while heading westbound in the 1600 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Suspect truck in hit-and-run. (Credit: DPD)

The truck has a Utah license plate but the plate number was not provided.

The truck was last seen northbound on Lafayette Street from Colfax Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.