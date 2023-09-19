DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police said they arrested a man who they say tried to run over people at Central Park.

According to a tweet from BPD, the suspect drove through the park several times and tried to run over several people.

“The driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people who ran to get away,” BPD said.

The park had to be closed due to damage BPD said was caused by the driver.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and the Boulder Parks and Rec Director Ali Rhodes will be holding a news conference about what happened Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.