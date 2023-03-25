DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect truck and driver in a deadly hit-and-run on Friday night were found in Lakewood on Saturday, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the truck and driver were located in the 5300 block of W. Alameda Avenue. The driver was arrested and is facing charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to DPD.

The driver was identified as Francisco Duenas-Colmenares, 42, by DPD.

A community member who called in the location of the truck captured video of police contacting the suspect and the arrest.

Police said the driver struck the pedestrian at N. Federal Boulevard and W. 14th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday and didn’t stay at the scene.

A Medina Alert was issued Saturday just before 2 p.m. and was canceled about an hour later when the truck was found.