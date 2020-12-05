Drive-thru Santa saves Christmas for children in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — In a normal year, Northglenn would be preparing its annual Noel Northglenn, but COVID-19 forced the city to take a different approach this year.

FOX31 Photojournalist Scott DePuy gives a closer look at the drive-thru festivities.

“Tonight we’re having the Nothglenn Noel Christmas, corona style,” said Santa Claus. “Instead of meeting the kids indoors, this year, they’re doing a drive-thru outside.”

“It’s very nice to get the kids out and be able to see Santa at least some way or another without having to go through the crazy of everything else,” said a visitor.

“The reason I’ve been an event planner and I’ve been doing this for 30 years is that it’s about fun,” said Steven Stokes, Northglenn special events supervisor. “This year, even some of the kids said this year has been hard, school has been hard, we’ve missed birthdays or whatever. And so just an opportunity to brings kids out and you have a few minutes of fun for them and it makes a huge difference.”

“I’ve been Santa Claus for almost 12 years now,” said Santa Claus. “I didn’t think I was going to have any chance to visit any of the kids this year. They gave me a chance to do that now. It’s so exciting and fun to see their faces. I’m just glad, I’m grateful that they decided to do this this year. I know a lot of kids are looking forward to it.”