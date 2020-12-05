Drive-thru holiday displays seeing record turnout

DENVER (KDVR) — ‘Tis the season for elaborate holiday light displays in Colorado. From your neighbor’s elaborate front yard display, to drive-thru displays, interest seems to be higher than ever in 2020.

“With everything going on with COVID, the fact that you can sit in your car with your family, and take it all the way through, and don’t have to worry about the outside elements, so to speak, it’s just a great event for a year like this,” says Garrett Shopper.

Shopper is the operations director for Cherry Hills Community Church, which is once again putting on its annual show, aptly titled “Light.”

They’ve been seeing more than 1,000 cars every night, and are easily on pace to crush last year’s numbers.

“We’ve been busy,” says Shopper. “We’re almost sold out through the end of the year.”

A drive-thru light show in the Denver area.

It takes cars about 20 minutes to get through the Cherry Hills display, which features light tunnels, projectors and roughly 400,000 lights.

Cars can tune in to a specific radio station or an app on a passenger’s phone to get the full experience.

“Kids just light up when they see it,” says Shopper. “It’s great seeing the families interact with each other, and seeing the joy it brings, especially in a year like this.”

Across town, events at Bandimere and Water World, called “Christmas in Color,” are about 80% sold out. Christmas in Color runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2021 at Bandimere Speedway and Water World. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.

The Cherry Hills event is free, but shopper warns reservations won’t last long.

“I’m guessing those might not make it through the weekend,” he says.