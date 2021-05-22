Drive-thru celebration in Arapahoe County honors foster parents

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Cheers rang out at Arapahoe Plaza in Littleton Saturday. A large group gathered with balloons, pom poms and music to show their appreciation for foster parents.

With COVID precautions in place, dozens of foster families drove through the event and received gift bags.

“We just want them to know that we appreciate them so much, especially during this past year that has been so crazy,” said Lacey Settle with the Collaborative Foster Care Program. “Our foster parents are really meeting needs for kids who have experience trauma.”

One couple who has fostered children for several years said they hope others will consider it.

“It is as rewarding as it is challenging. I mean the kids that are in foster care have been through a lot. It’s about loving them regardless, and being there for them regardless,” one foster parent said.

Foster families can have a large impact on a young person’s life.

“I actually was in foster care as a child, and was then adopted on my eighth birthday,” said Natalie Coronado.

Coronado brings her personal experience to her job as an adoption recruiter for Arapahoe County, and says her mother who adopted her changed her life.

“I’m extremely grateful for her, and just the impact she has made on me,” Coronado said.

For more information about how to become a foster parent check out:

Collaborativefostercare.com

Co4kids.org