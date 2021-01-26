Drive-by shootings leave several Aurora families on edge

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Drive-by shootings have some Aurora communities concerned.

For Rodrigo Vivas, the reminders of how quickly his life could have ended are scattered throughout his Aurora home southeast of Smoky Hill High School.

“It was just crazy. There was a bullet hole in the wall in the front, one in the gutter and one in the window,” he explained.

Vivas, his wife and their 6-year-old daughter were asleep early Sunday morning when someone drove by and shot up their home.

One bullet tore up a pillow in the living room before going through a back door. Another barreled through the girl’s bedroom and then a bathroom, before ricocheting through the room where Vivas, his wife and their daughter were sleeping.

“It’s less than three or four feet from our bed, so when you see that, you feel really scared,” Vivas explained.

One bullet also hit Vivas’ car, shattering the windshield. Several bullets also flew through the apartment next door.

One bullet even traveled through and above the neighborhood and into Dave Morford’s home almost a mile away.

“It’s just a matter of chance no one got struck,” Morford said. “I think that’s when it really hit home for all of us, that wow, this was intense and very crazy and abnormal for this neighborhood.”

Morford found the bullet lodged inside inside his bathroom. He also discovered that his back yard security camera had captured the sounds of the gunfire.

“It’s very rapid succession and in the middle, you hear kind of a zing and smack, and that’s when the round hit the house,” Morford said.

Both Morford and Vivas are now experiencing all kinds of emotion, both worried about for the safety of their families.

“I just hope and pray it doesn’t happen again or come any closer next time,” said Morford.

Aurora police are investigating the drive-by shootings.

Vivas does not believe he or his neighbors were specifically targeted.