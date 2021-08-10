Drive-by shooter hits several Boulder homes, bullet enters girl’s bedroom

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Homeowners in a quiet north Boulder neighborhood are in disbelief after homes were shot up in a drive-by shooting early Monday.

One of the homeowners said a bullet went through his 6-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“The bullet went right over her head,” he said.

Police are searching for suspects.

Several homes were hit near Yarmouth Avenue and Wintercress Court within Boulder city limits.

Neighbors did not want to share their names or have their faces on camera. They said they heard seven shots. The series of shots can be heard on home surveillance home video, and a vehicle was captured driving by at 12:41 a.m. Monday.

“What is the motive for somebody to shoot seven rounds of a .45 into people’s houses while they’re sleeping?” a frustrated neighbor asked while talking to FOX31.

The traumatizing experience is taking a toll on the neighborhood and especially the girl who was nearly hit.

“She has been pretty clingy to my wife and [me],” the dad said of his daughter.

No one was hurt in the early Monday drive-by. Police say they need help in order to make arrests.

“Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call Detective S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 21-07001,” a Boulder police press release read. “Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.”