DENVER (KDVR) — It is a question that is dividing the country ahead of Thanksgiving: Is there a difference between dressing and stuffing?

The Associated Press said dressing is cooked outside of a turkey while stuffing is cooked inside.

However, the way the terms are used can vary depending on what part of the country you live in. In fact, some places call the side dish “stuffing” even if it is prepared outside of the turkey.

A recent report out from Campbell’s showed that you are more likely to hear stuffing referred to “dressing” in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

According to the report, these are the top five Thanksgiving sides:

Stuffing/dressing Mashed potatoes Sweet potatoes Green bean casserole Mac & Cheese

Travel site “The Vacationer” conducted a survey on the most disliked Thanksgiving foods. At the top of the list was cranberry sauce.