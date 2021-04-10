Dreams of a turf field come to life for the Branson Bearcats

BRANSON, Colo. (KDVR) — A small town started dreaming big back in January.

“When it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks at that first meeting and it was like oh my gosh, we are going to lose our season,” Brad Doherty, Branson School athletic director said. “We are going to have to take a couple of years to get this done.”

The task for Branson was raising over $500,000 for an artificial turf and community friendly outdoor space. Four months have passed since that initial proposal, and now the shovels have hit the ground to start making this project come to life.

“It’s hard to put it into words. We were facing this huge mountain and then being overwhelmed with a steam roller of generosity and watching the donations just flood in faster than I would have ever hoped for,” Doherty said.

Big grants like the $75,000 from the Daniels Foundation piled on as the Bearcats will say goodbye to their dirt field.

“There were some players that took a year off from football and now they have gotten a renewed interest because of the field,” Brody Doherty, Branson junior said. “People are flocking to the program and there is just going to be a lot of people who want to watch us and see how we play.”

New players, former players, the entire Bearcat community will never forget what will lie underneath that new shiny turf though.

“My brother and I got a jar full of dirt because it’s kind of sentimental that we were able to spend so much of our time playing on a field that meant so much to us,” Brody said.

Everything is on track for Branson to play on the turf this upcoming fall.