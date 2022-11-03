HENDERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — Second-grader Dorian Hernandez, 7, has a condition so rare, his mother says the doctors do not know what it is or how to diagnose it.

“It hasn’t been officially diagnosed because it is a rare genetic disorder. They are in the process now of finding the gene that is causing this,” said Andria Hernandez, Dorian’s mother.

Battling his condition has been a tough ride for young Dorian. But Dorian and his immediate family are going on a much more pleasant ride, thanks to the Rocky Mountain chapter of Dream On 3, a nonprofit that takes kids and their families to meet professional athletes.

“It’s just a trip that I couldn’t give my family so it’s just amazing, it’s really a dream trip for all of us,” Hernandez said.

On Thursday at Thimmig Elementary, Dorian was given a royal send-off. Students from surrounding high schools were on hand to cheer on Dorian as he and his family boarded a limousine, where they have a room waiting for them at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora.

Then, it is off to Florida to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a little football.

“I am just so thankful to everybody, thankful to the school and Dream On 3 and the Special Olympics. I just couldn’t be happier for me and my family,” Hernandez said.