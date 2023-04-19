ROGGEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-course golf resort is coming to the Eastern Plains just outside a small Weld County community.

The Rodeo Dunes golf project was introduced Tuesday by the developers at Dream Golf. It will be located on 2,000 acres of land near the town of Roggen, which is just 50 miles east of Denver. The course is also only 42 miles from Denver International Airport making it the most accessible Dream Golf location, according to the developers.

The resort will be open to the public with two courses planned, but the property can support up to six.

The links will be on 85-foot dunes with views of the Front Range and Longs Peak, according to Dream Golf.

“This is a place where the best features of the rugged Irish links blend with the mystique and romance of the American West,” said the developers of Rodeo Dunes on its website.

The first course is expected to open in 2025.

Rodeo Dunes is the latest project of Dream Golf, a company that designs popular courses all across the U.S. with inspiration from the links in Scotland, Ireland and England. Dream Golf is built the Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Sand Valley in Wisconsin.