‘Dream come true’: Lafayette resident recalls time on ‘Jeopardy!’ and late host Alex Trebek

DENVER (KDVR) — The last five episodes of the iconic television game show “Jeopardy!” with Alex Trebek as host will air this week.

The 80-year-old Trebek recently passed away from pancreatic cancer. One Lafayette, Colo., resident who was on the show in March 2018 says she will always treasure the experience.

For Lynn Klyde-Allaman, being a contestant was a dream come true.

“I did two auditions in Denver and got in on my second interview,” said Lynn Klyde-Allaman.

Klyde-Allaman watched “Jeopardy!” with her parents at dinner time when she was in high school, but the connection goes even further back.

“My mother was on in 1968 when she was pregnant with me, so I was basically born to be on the show,” said Klyde-Allaman.

After 2000, Klyde-Allaman thought she would give it a go, and try out for the show that she loved.

“You have to be quick. You could be the smartest person in the room, but if you’re not quick enough you’re not going to get on,” said Klyde-Allaman.

She was quick enough.

“I remember I was at work when the guy called, and I think I said this is a dream come true,” said Klyde-Allaman.

The only time she was allowed to speak with Alex Trebek was while she was actually competing.

“He walked over during the commercial break and was just standing like inches from my face. I smiled at him and he was like, I couldn’t talk to him until the cameras were rolling,” said Klyde-Allaman.

She does have a photo that she always will treasure. But can anybody actually fill Trebek’s shoes?

“You know what? I think it might be time for a female host. I don’t know if they picked one yet,” said Klyde-Allaman.