Dramatic video shows wrong-way driver crash into another car and flip

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say one man is in the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles near 17th Avenue and Hooker Street.

Video shared with FOX31 appears to show a driver passing traffic in the wrong lane, before running a stop sign and clipping another car in the intersection.

Police say moments before the crash, they found 24-year-old Dylan Danley “passed out behind the driver’s seat with the vehicle running” near North Winona Court and West Colfax Ave.

Police say Danley woke up and put the truck in drive after seeing officers standing near the truck.

Minutes later, the crash occurred at the intersection, knocking out power to some in the area, according to neighbors at the scene.

Police say Danley was in possession of a loaded .38 special revolver gun. He was transported to Denver Health with serious injuries.