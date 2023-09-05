DENVER (KDVR) — In just three days, Canadian rapper Drake was expected to hit the stage at Ball Arena in Denver, but his show has been postponed.

Due to high demand, Drake added a stop in the Mile High City for his highly anticipated “It’s All a Blur” tour in April. The North American arena tour was originally announced back in March, but many fans were left disappointed when Denver was not on the original list of locations.

Now, Denver fans will have to wait even longer to see “Champagne Papi” perform.

According to Ticketmaster, the event organizer had to postpone the event.

No other information was provided on the website. However, those with tickets to Friday’s show are asked to hold on to them as they will be valid for the new date.

Fellow rapper 21 Savage was expected to join Drake for the tour.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour is Drake’s first headline run since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour in 2018.

FOX31 has reached out to Ticketmaster to learn more about the postponement and possible new date.