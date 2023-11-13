DENVER (KDVR) — After Drake postponed his Denver concert in September, the rapper has finally announced his rescheduled dates.

Three days before Drake was scheduled to perform at Ball Arena, he postponed his show during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” due to logistical factors.

Ticketmaster sent out an email encouraging fans to hold onto their tickets until a new date was announced.

Now, Denver is first on the list to see Drake in the new year. He kicks off his 2024 U.S. “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What” with J. Cole at Ball Arena.

This time, Drake is hosting two shows at Ball Arena. On Jan. 18 and 19, you can watch the Grammy award-winning singer perform and hear his newest studio album “For All The Dogs.”

Cash App Card presale tickets begin on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and the general sale begins on Friday, Nov. 17 starting at 11 a.m. local time at drakerelated.com.