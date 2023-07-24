DENVER (KDVR) — A new event called the Colorado Speaker Series is coming to Denver this year and will feature seven unique events at the Bellco Theatre.

While many of the speakers are household names, like Bill Nye and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the series also brings people who may not be as familiar such as Stacey Abrams, a former state representative in Georgia, and Robert Ballard, the man who led the team that discovered the wreck of the Titanic in 1985.

The series will run from Nov. 14 through April 20, 2024, and include seven speakers:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Tuesday, Nov. 14

Bill Nye – Wednesday, Dec. 6

Liz Cheney – Friday, Jan. 26

Captain Scott Kelly – Thursday, Feb. 15

Dr. Robert Ballard – Thursday, March 7

Stacey Abrams – Wednesday, April 3

Ambassador “Sully” Sullenberger – Saturday, April 20

Tickets as a subscription for the whole series are already available on presale. There are currently two pricing tiers available:

Premium A VIP for $599 which includes a reception meet and greet with one of this season’s speakers

Orchestra for $399, which includes an assigned seat in the orchestra sections 1-7

The series is produced by the Eminent Series Group, co-founded by Gary Lauer and his son Rob Lauer.

This is the inaugural year for Colorado, but Eminent produces similar series in Phoenix, Salt Lake City and San Jose, California.