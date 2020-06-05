DPS to vote on resolution that would remove police officers from campuses

DENVER (KDVR) — Protests that took place in downtown Denver over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, are now having ramifications at Denver Public Schools.

The Denver School Board is now considering removing 18 police officers from DPS campuses.

“These events for me personally from somebody who was at the protests this weekend and watched our students be innocently shot at with rubber bullets and gas after the action of others was my breaking point,” School Board member Tay Anderson said.

Anderson was one of the individuals who helped organize the peaceful protests at the Capitol.

Now, given the backlash that DPD is receiving for their response to the protests in Denver, a police presence in Denver’s schools is being scrutinized.

A resolution is calling for an alternative safety plan which would remove school resource officers.

Johni Palmer, who graduated last year said, “[At] Denver East High School for the past four years, I saw time after time after time, I’ve seen black and brown bodies beg to be acknowledged in our classrooms. Beg to be listened to. Beg not to be arrested and beg to be prayed for.”

Some members of the School Board say the officers are creating a “school to prison” pipeline.

The School Board believes students should receive counseling and be given a chance to get back on the right track before being arrested.

The resolution states that 4,540 students have been ticketed or arrested by police since 2014. The vast majority being black or Latinx students between the ages of 10 and 15.

However, not all parents are on board with the idea of removing DPD officers from schools.

David Sisneros’ sons attend Kepner Beacon Middle School and disagrees, saying DPD officers are needed.

“It just makes me feel safe because if an occasion arises or there is a mass shooting, he’s already on the scene there,” said Sisneros.

DPS says if the resolution passes it will keep more than 200 security guards and more mental health counselors will be hired.

Many teachers welcome the idea due to the frustration of these troubling times.

“We respect the students, the parents and the School Board members and whatever path they chose to move forward on. The Denver Police Department is examining the program and looking for ways to improve. We will continue to look for ways and opportunities to build relationships with young people,” a Denver police spokesman said.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the resolution on Thursday, June 11.