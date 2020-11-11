DPS to continue in-person learning for young students; enforces health safety measures in schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools (DPS) said Wednesday it wants to continue in-person learning for early childhood education through second grade students, as well as specialized education, while older students remain in remote learning.

In an online briefing, DPS also said low transmission rates are still being seen in schools, but if it is determined that it would be impossible for schools to stay open, it would give the community advanced notice.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova continued to talk about what the district is doing for what it’s calling the DPS Five — top five safety protocols that al students and staff have to follow any time they enter a building within the district.

The DPS Five is a layered approach, according to Cordova. It includes wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, keep social distancing, staying home if you’re sick, and virtual meetings among adults inside the schools.

DPS said it is offering free COVID-19 testing to all staff members.