DPS to close on March 19 due to “Educator Day of Action”

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced that they will close schools on Thursday, March 19 as they are expecting a large number of teacher absences.

The Colorado Education Association (CEA) is promoting the “Educator Day of Action” to take place on March 19. Educators plan to rally at the Colorado State Capitol on the issue of inadequate funding for school districts.

If your child attends school at a charter school, classes may be still in session, and DPS encourages you to check with your specific charter school.

DPS also stated that Discovery Link programs will be open to current Discovery Link and Enrichment families at all 44 sites across the district on March 19, and DPS will not charge families camp fees for this day.

Extracurricular activities will proceed as scheduled on March 19, unless you hear differently from your school.

School will resume on Friday, March 20.

DPS says as long as Denver does not encounter more snow days, schools will not have to make up the day by the end of the year.

If you have questions or concerns, contact DPS’s Family and Community Helpline at 720-423-3054 or email FACE@dpsk12.org.