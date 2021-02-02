DPS Teachers stage ‘walk-ins’ as they push to be part of in-person learning discussions

DENVER (KDVR) — Teachers in Denver Public Schools (DPS) said they staged walk-ins at four high schools Tuesday morning in an effort to push the district to include educators in discussions and plans for in-person learning moving forward.

DPS began bringing groups of students back for in-person learning beginning Jan. 11. The district said all students who selected in-person learning would be back in school Feb. 1.

Teachers staged walk-ins at South, East, North and Montessori high schools. At South High School, 25 educators stood along the sidewalk with signs before walking into the school.

Moira Casados Cassidy organized the walk-in at South High School.

“Collaboration is a core value. We really want to make sure the folks downtown are listening to the staff in our building so that we can resolve problems together, and those of us actually working with kids can be part of the conversation in terms of the planning,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said teachers will continue to push to make sure teachers are part of planning moving forward.