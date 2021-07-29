DPS superintendent outlines plans for 2021-22 school year

DENVER (KDVR) — When Denver Public School students return to the classroom in three weeks, Dr. Alex Marrero says they will be faced with exams.

Depending on the subject, Dr. Marrero said the assessments will help the district get a pulse for where students are, especially after a challenging school year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The assessments will cover the basics: math, reading, social studies and sciences. Could lead to changes for some students, depending on the results. For example, more hours for a student before or after the start of the school day,” said Dr. Marrero.

Dr. Marrero comes to Denver after serving as the superintendent at the New Rochelle School District in New York. Before that, he had roles as a guidance counselor and principal and head of curriculum.

He brings with him an optimistic approach to make sure no DPS student is left behind.

“We are really thinking about individualized plan for each of our scholars, he said.

Dr. Marrero said DPS is taking into consideration “everything” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant, and face masks.

The district’s COVID-19 plan is expected to be released by Monday, Aug. 2.

Dr. Marrero says he’s comfortable with the current teacher vaccination rate, but has concerns about the rates among eligible students.

As for the assessments this fall, families will have the option to opt out. Dr. Marrero said he hopes that won’t be the case with most students.