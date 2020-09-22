DPS Superintendent Cordova updates guidelines as schools move closer to in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova hosted a press briefing on Tuesday morning to provide updates on the district’s COVID-19 response, in-person learning, the future of Montbello High School.

Currently 30% of families are opting for online only education, Cordova said.

Cordova provided these updates:

An extended Sept. 23 deadline for middle and high school students to select in-person learning for the second quarter, which ends around the Christmas holiday.

The district wants to increase face-to-face instruction as health guidelines permit, currently ten hours are available to students.

DPS monitors the COVID-19 dashboard daily, partnering with Denver Health Medical Center. The district is developing a DPS specific dashboard

All schools are different due to circumstances some schools are on an AM/PM alternating schedule, some are two days a week Plans to limit high school students to four classes per quarter, depending on the school



Cordova also addressed the options to replace Montbello High School that closed in 2010. Renovation of the current facility and building a new school are both on the table, she said.