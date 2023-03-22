DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said at least one armed police officer will be posted on comprehensive high school campuses.

Marrero said he will continue discussions with principals at those schools to address concerns. Two armed Denver Police Department officers will be stationed at Denver East through the remainder of the school year.

“I acknowledge this action likely violates Executive Limitations 10.10, which mandates that I ‘not staff district schools with school resource officers or the consistent presence of security armed with guns or any other law enforcement personnel,'” Marrero said in a letter to the Board of Education. “However, I can no longer stand on the sidelines. I am willing to accept the consequences of my actions.”

Marrero proposed in the letter that he and the board have a discussion regarding student resource officers in an executive session on Thursday.

Mayor Hancock backs Marrero’s decision

Following the shootings at East High School today, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero and I jointly agree that the safety of students and the public require deployment of police officers assigned to the high school for the remainder of the school year. I encouraged and strongly support the Superintendent’s decision to bring police officers back to DPS high schools, and I’ve directed Chief Thomas to support this effort and deploy our officers accordingly in coordination with the school district. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Board of Education response

A statement was issued from the Board of Education shortly after Marrero released his letter.

“The Board of Education supports the decision of Superintendent Marrero to work in partnership with local law enforcement to create safer learning spaces across Denver Public Schools for the remainder of this school year,” the letter said.