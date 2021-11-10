Denver students will start Thanksgiving break early this year

DENVER (KDVR) — Leadership in Colorado’s largest school district decided to close schools the Friday before Thanksgiving break.

“To show our appreciation for you and to help you have more time to devote to your health and self-care, we will be starting the Thanksgiving break a day early,” said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero in a letter to district staff. “DPS leadership has decided to make Friday, Nov. 19 a non-attendance day for students, and district-run schools and office buildings will be closed.”

Marrero mentioned the difficult, draining year for students, staff and families as another reason for the early break.

Operational staff is being asked to check with their supervisors for shift changes on Nov. 19. The letter notes some charter schools in Denver have elected to stay open that day, and urges parents to reach out.

The district said the decision for taking the extra day off is also in line with the recommendations of the U.S. Department of Education, which urges school districts to provide paid time off to staff to get their own children vaccinated.

