DPS students create podcast focused on racial justice, Black experience in America

DENVER (KDVR) — A podcast created by members of the Black Student Alliance at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College is set to premiere July 4.

The podcast titled, “Know Justice, Know Peace, DMLK’s The Take” will focus on racial justice and offer listeners the chance to hear first-hand accounts of the Black experience in America.

BSA members say this podcast was inspired by the work of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960’s.

The members hope that by creating a podcast, they can amplify their voices and reach their own generation with this medium.

“We have come to the realization that our generation is the future and injustices will forever be our reality unless we commence change now,” the BSA said in a statement. “Through this podcast, we are hoping to inspire other youth into making a change in a safe and effective way. We want others to know that through their voice and effort, an impact can and will be attained.”

The podcast will consist of eight episodes throughout the summer.

