Kamorin was shot in Denver near 14th Avenue and Downing Street on Aug. 22, 2022. (Credit: Kiri/mother)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design student on Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Downing Street.

According to the Denver Public School District, the student was riding home from school in a car driven by his mother when someone stepped out in front of the car and fired a gun, injuring the student.

The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DPS said. FOX31’s Vicente Arenas talked to the boy, 13-year-old Kamorin, and his mother about what happened.

No suspect information has been released.

Resources for students

DPS shared the following resources for students:

Safe2Tell Colorado 877-542-7233 An anonymous way to report unsafe and risk (phone, app, online reporting options)

Second Wind Fund 303-988-2645 Provides free counseling to underinsured and uninsured youth that are suicidal

Colorado Crisis and Support Line 844-493-8255, or Text TALK to 38255

Resource for mental health, substance use, or emotional crisis help – information and referrals National Suicide Hotline 800-273-8255 24-hour toll-free confidential suicide prevention hotline

Trevor Project Hotline 866-488-7386 Crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.