DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design student on Monday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Downing Street.
According to the Denver Public School District, the student was riding home from school in a car driven by his mother when someone stepped out in front of the car and fired a gun, injuring the student.
The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, DPS said. FOX31’s Vicente Arenas talked to the boy, 13-year-old Kamorin, and his mother about what happened.
No suspect information has been released.
Resources for students
DPS shared the following resources for students:
- Safe2Tell Colorado 877-542-7233 An anonymous way to report unsafe and risk (phone, app, online reporting options)
- Second Wind Fund 303-988-2645 Provides free counseling to underinsured and uninsured youth that are suicidal
- Colorado Crisis and Support Line 844-493-8255, or Text TALK to 38255
- Resource for mental health, substance use, or emotional crisis help – information and referrals National Suicide Hotline 800-273-8255 24-hour toll-free confidential suicide prevention hotline
- Trevor Project Hotline 866-488-7386 Crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.