DPS student? Here’s how to get a free RTD pass

DENVER (KDVR) – Free RTD passes are available to Denver Public School students now through Dec. 31.
DPS students ages 13 – 18 with a smartphone and a MY Denver Card will have access to the mobile pass.
How to sign-up:
- Have your DPS student email address ready
- Register here for On MY Way! (use DPS email)
- Download RTD’s Mobile Ticket App and create an account (use DPS email)
Monthly passes will be pushed to your RTD Mobile Ticket Wallet once your account is reviewed.
For more information email mikhail.vafeades@denvergov.org.