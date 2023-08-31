DENVER (KDVR) — A week after voting to uphold the firing of McAuliffe International School Principal Kurt Dennis, Denver Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Auon’tai Anderson shared some of the findings of the district’s investigation.

According to Anderson, the district learned that there were two rooms used for seclusion at McAuliffe, up from the initial whistleblower report of one.

Anderson said that while the board could not find direct evidence of racial bias, all four of the students they talked to who were in the rooms were children of color.

The investigation also found that there were items in these rooms that could have been used by the students in them to harm themselves or others, Anderson said.

Dennis, the principal whose firing led to this investigation, has hired an attorney and is planning to sue the district for wrongful termination.

The board said Dennis was originally fired for sharing confidential student information in a news interview after two deans were shot at East High School, however in interviews and through his lawyer, Dennis said he believes he was fired for speaking out about the district’s security policy in that interview.

After leaving the school, his firing received more attention when a whistleblower shared information about a seclusion room at the school, that was referred to as an “incarceration room.”

Dennis plans on suing the school district, and his lawyer has, in the past, said that the lawsuit will be filed on or around Sept. 1.