GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A Lakewood man who worked for Denver Public Schools as a security officer was charged with sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday.

According to District Attorney Alexis King with Colorado’s First Judicial District, Jeffrey James Blanchard, 27, was arrested on Dec. 14 for allegedly uploading several images that showed child sexual assault materials to the social media app Snap Chat.

He now faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

After this alleged upload, which occurred on March 10, 2021, Snap Chat officials sent an alert to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, who in turn sent a report of possible child sexual exploitation to local law enforcement.

In March of 2022, once officials were able to identify Blanchard as the alleged uploader of the content, a Lakewood Police Department agent was assigned to the investigation.

(Credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Blanchard’s seven years as a security guard:

4 years Worked at local hospitals, including Littleton Hospital and St. Anthony’s Hospital

3 years Worked for Denver Public Schools Campus Safety During the time of the alleged incident, he was working at JFK High School in Denver Most recently worked at Hamilton Middle School in Denver



Now, investigators with LPD are asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to come forward by calling 303-987-7004.

Blanchard is now due to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023, for a preliminary hearing.

FOX31 will update this story as officials release more info.