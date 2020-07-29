DPS school board member Tay Anderson retains lawyer after incident in Lincoln Park

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Schools Board of Education member Tay Anderson told FOX31 that he has retained a lawyer after an incident in Lincoln Park Wednesday.

Anderson was in the park as Colorado State Patrol and other agencies cleared out the homeless population who had been living in a tent city for several weeks.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but Anderson tweeted a photo of himself at the hospital saying “My body hurts all over … I will be okay! STILL I RISE.”

My body hurts all over … I will be okay! STILL I RISE pic.twitter.com/lZl7u25uqG — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) July 29, 2020

Anderson said he will be holding a news conference at 6 p.m. “in response to @DenverPolice actions on myself and other today.”

Denver Public Safety has also announced a news conference to discuss the incident. It is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Anderson told FOX31 that at this point he has not taken any legal action, but is pursuing the options available.