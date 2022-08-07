DENVER (KDVR) — Many students head back to class this week and with the arrival of each school year comes new beginnings, another thing it brings is the reminder of ongoing challenges that rolled over from the previous year.

One metro area district is doing to hear the voices of community members.

Though Denver Public Schools doesn’t start until Aug. 22, they have already been holding community meetings with the goal of getting input from parents on important topics in the district.

Every two years, elected school board officials set the vision of the DPS, allocate the $1.3 billion budget, and more.

As a new school year starts the board hopes to tackle some challenges on the first day of school.

They are coming to different neighborhoods across the metro area to have conversations with parents about the issues most important to them.

They will be addressing the following issues:

Declining enrollment

Healthy start times

Academic achievement gaps

School safety

Transportation gaps

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic