DPS extends deadline for parents to choose between in-person, virtual learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools has once again pushed back its deadline for parents to decide between in-person or virtual learning for the second quarter.

That deadline was originally moved to Wednesday night at 11:59, but the district made a last-minute decision to extend it.

A DPS spokesperson says that decision was made to give families more support in making their enrollment decisions as secondary schools share plans with families.

Parents will now have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

As of Wednesday, the district says roughly 70% of parents have chosen the in-person option, while roughly 30% have chosen the virtual option.

DPS provided the following information about the transition to in-person learning:

“Families will hear more details from their schools on what in-person learning will look like at middle schools and high schools. DPS asks that families with students at charter schools please check with their individual school for deadlines, as these dates may vary.

If district officials do not receive a student’s preference by the deadline, that student will be automatically enrolled in the virtual program. Families can make their preference within the Parent Portal on DPS’s website. Families can also complete a PDF form and return it to their student’s school or call the front office of their student’s school and make their selection over the phone.“