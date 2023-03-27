DENVER (KDVR) — A paraprofessional for Denver Public Schools was arrested earlier this month after he was found with a gun.

The investigation started on Feb. 28 around 10:24 a.m. at Bruce Randolph School at 3955 N. Steel St.

According to arrest documents, police said they responded to the school on a report that a student was armed with a gun.

The student claimed he had the gun because he was being threatened or harassed online. However, documents showed the student ran away inside the school while he was being searched and police were called.

By the time the school found the student, no weapon was found on him.

When police arrived and searched the school, no weapon was located inside the school.

Later that day, an officer was dispatched to the school after a gun was recovered and a teacher was detained.

The DPS employee, identified as Dante Quint 25, was a paraprofessional at the school.

A campus safety officer told police that she conducted a follow up about the earlier gun incident and Quint said he had a weapon on him.

Documents showed that Quint was spotted in a classroom with the student from the gun incident and they were known to have a close relationship.

Quint was found with a loaded Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun inside his backpack.

Following an investigation, Quint was arrested on March 3.

DPS said Quint has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.