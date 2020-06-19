DPS, Denver Teachers Association reach tentative agreement on budget shortfall

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Schools (DPS) and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) reached a tentative agreement of revised contract terms on Thursday night.

The economic fallout from the COVID crisis created an unexpected $64 million budget gap in DPS funding, prompting contract negotiations to be reopened with DCTA.

“I’m so grateful to our educators for the dedication and adaptability you’ve shown over the past several months, and I’m pleased our strong partnership with DCTA has continued,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova.

“There was a sense of shared purpose and collaboration that carried through the discussions today, and that got us to an agreement quickly.”

Under the tentative agreement:

Teachers would receive a guaranteed 0.5% cost-of-living salary increase on Aug. 1, 2020

If Denver voters approve a mill-levy tax increase that is expected to be on the November 2020 ballot, that cost-of-living increase will go up by an additional 0.5% effective Jan. 1, 2021

Teachers will receive their original, contractual salary increases for years of service and for earning advanced academic degrees

Work-calendar adjustments for teachers

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the full, proposed DPS 2020-21 budget on June 29.