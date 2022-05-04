DENVER (KDVR) — According to an email from the superintendent of Colorado’s largest school district, Denver Public Schools will be making cuts to its central office ahead of declining enrollment and the impact that will have on the school district’s budget.

Superintendent Alex Marrero on Tuesday sent a letter to staff titled, “Reorganization update: Prioritizing our resources closest to our students.” In it, he explained the change is to make the central support team more “efficient” and part of an ongoing effort to keep the cuts “as far away from the students as possible.”

In all, 15 central office executive positions will be reduced in DPS’s new structure. It includes eliminating two deputy superintendents, one chief, one associate chief, six deputy/division chief of staff and five executive directors.

In total, DPS is eliminating 76 budgeted roles, resulting in $9 million worth of savings to the general fund. FOX31 reached out to DPS to clarify if any of the 76 roles were not currently filled but have not heard back.

“Our focus during the reorganization has been on central school supports, not direct-to-student supports such as teachers, paraprofessional, bus drivers, food services, facilities management, and other direct-to-student support,” Marrero said in the letter to staff. “There was no impact to DCTA, DSLA, and paid-Portfolio roles. We have also intently focused on our Executive-level leadership during this process. All Executive Director-level and above positions required a reapplication and interview process.”