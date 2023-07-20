DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Public Schools board will hold a special meeting Friday about a contested executive session that led to a reversal of school resource officer policy.

FOX31 is among several news outlets that sued the district, arguing the closed-door meeting was illegal. While a judge sided with the media in June and ordered a recording of the meeting to be released, the district appealed.

It’s unclear what will happen at the Friday meeting, although the agenda said it will be an update and discussion of the executive session in question. Board of Education Vice President Auon’tai Anderson addressed the meeting in a tweet.

“Finally our community can have some closure IF the Board votes to release this footage,” Anderson said.

The media coalition’s attorney argued the March 23 session was improper because the district did not provide sufficient public notice on all the items that were being discussed.

The meeting was held in March, the day after a student shot two administrators at East High School. After the nearly 5-hour-long closed-door session, the board voted unanimously to reverse course on its policy barring school resource officers from being in the district’s high schools.

In its formal appeal, DPS argues it did not have the opportunity to “assert that the contents of the Executive Session should not be made public because doing so would do substantial injury to the public interest.”

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Friday.