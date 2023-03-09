DENVER (KDVR) — Declining enrollment and the possibility of closing a few Denver Public Schools are on the table again in a meeting Thursday morning.

The DPS Board of Education has considered closing or consolidating schools over the past year. Denver Discovery, Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy and Fairview Elementary are all on the agenda for discussion during the work session on Thursday.

These schools have been categorized as having critically low enrollment.

The DPS board will determine the next steps if it’s decided that these schools must close.

District officials sent FOX31 a statement on the closures:

The decision that the Denver Public Schools Board of Education will make will be based on the number of current students as well as the capacity of the consolidating schools. Based on our projections, there is enough capacity to manage the future students at nearby schools. That being said, the district will continue to monitor enrollment annually to determine if a school is ever needed to reopen based on enrollment. Denver Public Schools

DPS would spend April through August supporting teachers and staff by helping them to relocate to a guaranteed position within the district and helping families transition to different schools.

The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed online starting at 10:30 a.m.

Declining Enrollment

About 15 schools in total are categorized as having low enrollment, but three are critically low.

District officials are projecting a drop in 3,000 more students over the next five years.

The DPS superintendent is attributing low birth rates and high cost of living within the city as a reason for the low enrollment.